Perficient shareholders vote against director, but he will stay on the board

Perficient shareholders have voted against retaining director Brian Matthews but the company says he'll stay on its board anyway.

Matthews, the founder of Cultivation Capital in St. Louis, was favored by just 41% of the votes cast at Perficient's May 20 annual meeting, while 58% of shares were voted against him.

In a securities filing, the company says Matthews offered his resignation but the board did not accept it. His fellow directors determined that "Mr. Matthews’ continued service on the board was in the best interests of the company" and that "the vote was not the result of the personal failings of Mr. Matthews."

In fact, the vote seems to be a protest against the lack of women on Perficient's board.

Influential proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services, whose recommendations are followed by many large investors, urged its clients to vote against Matthews. It cited a "lack of gender diversity on the board," and opposed Matthews because he chairs Perficient's nominating and corporate governance committee.