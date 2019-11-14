Personal incomes in the St. Louis area grew 5.6 percent last year, outpacing the national growth rate of 4.9 percent, according to new figures from the U.S. Commerce Department.
The St. Louis area's growth rate was an acceleration from 2.8 percent in 2017, and ranked 58th among 384 metropolitan areas.
Growth was spread fairly evenly among metro-area counties. Monroe County led the region with 6.5 percent growth, followed by St. Louis County at 5.9 percent and the city of St. Louis at 5.6 percent.
St. Louis County had the area's highest per capita income at $71,360, well above the metro figure of $55,883 and the U.S. average of $54,446.
The figures represent pre-tax income and are not adjusted for inflation. The Consumer Price Index rose 1.9 percent last year.
Personal income includes wages, business income, government transfer payments, dividends and interest.