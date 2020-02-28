Pipe manufacturer in St. Charles is now employee-owned

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Steel pipe manufacturer Trinity Products has created an employee stock ownership plan that now owns 100% of the company.

President Robert Griggs, who had been the company's sole owner, said in a statement that he made the transition "to truly reward everyone who has helped build this organization over the years." He said the ESOP would be "a great way to continue to improve on our culture" and should help Trinity recruit employees.

Griggs plans to remain president, the company said.

Trinity operates a pipe mill in St. Charles and a fabrication plant in O'Fallon, Mo.

Trinity said last year that it had been helped by President Donald Trump's steel tariffs and was able to resume a profit-sharing program that had been on hold during three lean years. Workers received profit-sharing payments for last year of $5,007 apiece.

Trinity, founded in 1979, has more than 150 employees and revenue of more than $100 million.

