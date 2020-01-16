You are the owner of this article.
Plagiarism-hunting software company opens U.S. base in Chesterfield
Europe's leading company in the war on plagiarism is bringing its fight to North America, and it's doing so from a base in Chesterfield.

Urkund, a Swedish maker of text-comparison software, announced Thursday that it is launching North American operations under the name Ouriginal, a unit that will be based in Chesterfield and led by veteran technology executive Eric Gibbs.

Gibbs has worked at other educational software companies including Turnitin, a competing plagiarism-detection program.

Academic institutions, government agencies and companies use Urkund's subscription-based software to verify the originality of written material. 

Urkund claims to be the plagiarism-protection market leader in both Europe and India. It sells to 5,000 institutions in 80 countries.

