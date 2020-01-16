Plagiarism-hunting software company opens U.S. base in Chesterfield

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Europe's leading company in the war on plagiarism is bringing its fight to North America, and it's doing so from a base in Chesterfield.

Urkund, a Swedish maker of text-comparison software, announced Thursday that it is launching North American operations under the name Ouriginal, a unit that will be based in Chesterfield and led by veteran technology executive Eric Gibbs.

Gibbs has worked at other educational software companies including Turnitin, a competing plagiarism-detection program.

Academic institutions, government agencies and companies use Urkund's subscription-based software to verify the originality of written material.

Urkund claims to be the plagiarism-protection market leader in both Europe and India. It sells to 5,000 institutions in 80 countries.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. SUBSCRIBE: Just 99 cents for the first month

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



