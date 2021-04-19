Plant-based meat company Hungry Planet raises $25 million to expand

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Hungry Planet, a Town and Country company that makes plant-based meat alternatives, has raised $25 million that it will use to build capacity and expand distribution.

The company said the Series A financing round was oversubscribed. It includes a previously disclosed investment by Brentwood-based Post Holdings , which announced a distribution deal with Hungry Planet in January.

Todd Boyman, Hungry Planet's chief executive and co-founder, said in a statement that the funding "will allow us to expand further and faster." He said testing with food-service partners had shown that "our full range works perfectly in any cuisine, any recipe, any venue and any geography.”