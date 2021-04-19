Plant-based meat company Hungry Planet raises $25 million to expand

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Hungry Planet, a Town and Country company that makes plant-based meat alternatives, has raised $25 million that it will use to build capacity and expand distribution.
The company said the Series A financing round was oversubscribed. It includes a previously disclosed investment by Brentwood-based Post Holdings, which announced a distribution deal with Hungry Planet in January.
-
Nicklaus: St. Louis as high-tech hardware hub? Q-Net's little black box could be a start
-
Nicklaus: Stay out of politics? Companies decide they can't afford to
-
Belden gives executives half-year bonuses to account for pandemic
-
Stifel CEO earns $10.7 million as earnings rise
-
Perficient CEO's pay falls 6.6% in down year for earnings.
Other investors include Trirec, a fund based in Singapore.
Todd Boyman, Hungry Planet's chief executive and co-founder, said in a statement that the funding "will allow us to expand further and faster." He said testing with food-service partners had shown that "our full range works perfectly in any cuisine, any recipe, any venue and any geography.”
While competitors have concentrated on a few meat substitutes, such as Impossible Foods' Impossible Burger, Hungry Planet has developed a broad line of plant-based replacements for chicken, pork, beef, lamb, turkey, crab, and various types of sausage.
In the St. Louis area, Hungry Planet products are available in Dierbergs stores and at several restaurants, including Mission Taco and Pi Pizzeria.
Tags
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.