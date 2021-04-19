 Skip to main content
Plant-based meat company Hungry Planet raises $25 million to expand
Hungry Planet pork meal

A dish made with Hungry Planet's plant-based pork product.

 Photo courtesy of Hungry Planet

Hungry Planet, a Town and Country company that makes plant-based meat alternatives, has raised $25 million that it will use to build capacity and expand distribution.

The company said the Series A financing round was oversubscribed. It includes a previously disclosed investment by Brentwood-based Post Holdings, which announced a distribution deal with Hungry Planet in January.

Other investors include Trirec, a fund based in Singapore.

Todd Boyman, Hungry Planet's chief executive and co-founder, said in a statement that the funding "will allow us to expand further and faster." He said testing with food-service partners had shown that "our full range works perfectly in any cuisine, any recipe, any venue and any geography.”

While competitors have concentrated on a few meat substitutes, such as Impossible Foods' Impossible Burger, Hungry Planet has developed a broad line of plant-based replacements for chicken, pork, beef, lamb, turkey, crab, and various types of sausage.

In the St. Louis area, Hungry Planet products are available in Dierbergs stores and at several restaurants, including Mission Taco and Pi Pizzeria.

