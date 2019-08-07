It's been a good week for a California drug company backed by RiverVest Venture Partners of Clayton.
Allakos, based in Redwood City, California, disclosed Monday that its drug AK002, developed to treat rare stomach diseases, showed "clinically meaningful and statistically significant" benefits in a phase two clinical trial.
The company's shares, which went public in July 2018 at $18, more than doubled on Monday to close at $65.26. They've continued climbing, to $87.50 on Wednesday, and the enthusiasm enabled Allakos to boost a pending stock offering from $200 million to $350 million.
RiverVest, which first backed Allakos in 2012, is the company's second-largest shareholder, and RiverVest Managing Director John McKearn serves on its board. A June regulatory filing shows that RiverVest owns 6.9 million shares, or roughly a 16 percent stake in Allakos. Those shares are now worth more than $600 million, and they've gained $390 million in value in just three days.