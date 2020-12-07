Post CEO gets no bonus but still earns $12 million

CEO PAY IN A RECESSION: The average St. Louis CEO made roughly $7 million last year. With shareholders and workers suffering through a pandemic-induced recession, David Nicklaus and Jim Gallagher debate how much the big boss's pay should be reduced.

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Post Holdings Chief Executive Robert Vitale got no bonus last year because the coronavirus pandemic depressed the company's earnings. A larger stock award, however, boosted Vitale's total compensation 8% to $12.2 million.

The $10.8 million stock award made up the bulk of Vitale's pay package. Half of it is contingent on Post hitting three-year targets for shareholder return, while the other half vests automatically over the next three years.

Vitale also received $1.2 million in salary, $49,583 in deferred compensation earnings and $37,949 worth of personal flights on company planes, plus $25,023 for taxes on those flights.

Post says in its proxy statement, filed Monday, that it knows of other companies that altered bonus targets because of the pandemic. Post stuck with its original targets even as the pandemic hurt its food service business, with the result that four of its five top officers got no bonus.

The exception was Howard Friedman, president of Post Consumer Brands, who got a $1.05 million bonus. His division benefited as consumers ate more meals at home and spent more money at supermarkets.