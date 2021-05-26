Post completes, but downsizes, its blank-check IPO

Post Holdings has completed the initial public offering of its blank-check acquisition vehicle, but for less money than it originally announced.
Post announced late Tuesday that it had priced the offering of Post Holdings Partnering Corp., raising $300 million by selling 30 million units at $10 apiece. Post had said in February that it planned to raise $400 million in the offering, known as a special-purpose acquisition company or SPAC.
Brentwood-based Post said it still could raise an additional $45 million if underwriters exercise an option.
SPAC offerings are also called blank-check companies because they go public without any business operations. A newly public SPAC has two years to make an acquisition, or it must return investors' money.
SPAC offerings have become popular on Wall Street. According to the website SPAC Research, 329 blank-check companies have raised a total of $104.6 million this year, breaking last year's records of 248 offerings and $83.4 million.
For a private company, the allure of merging with a SPAC is that it can go public more quickly, and with less regulatory oversight, than through a traditional IPO. The Wall Street Journal recently reported, though, that enthusiasm for SPACs has waned amid scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission, litigation and a glut of offerings.
Each Post Holdings Partnering unit consists of one share and one warrant. The units will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSPC.U.
Post has said it will use the SPAC to "partner with a company in the consumer products industry that complements the experience and expertise of Post’s management team."
Two St. Louis area companies, Nerdy and Benson Hill, have announced this year that they plan to go public by merging with SPACs.