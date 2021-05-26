Post completes, but downsizes, its blank-check IPO

For a private company, the allure of merging with a SPAC is that it can go public more quickly, and with less regulatory oversight, than through a traditional IPO. The Wall Street Journal recently reported, though, that enthusiasm for SPACs has waned amid scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission, litigation and a glut of offerings.

Each Post Holdings Partnering unit consists of one share and one warrant. The units will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSPC.U.

Post has said it will use the SPAC to "partner with a company in the consumer products industry that complements the experience and expertise of Post’s management team."

Two St. Louis area companies, Nerdy and Benson Hill, have announced this year that they plan to go public by merging with SPACs.

