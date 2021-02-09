 Skip to main content
Post plans to launch corporate-sponsored blank-check company
Post plans to launch corporate-sponsored blank-check company

Kraft Cereal Sale

Boxes of Post cereal products sit on a shelf at a Chicago market in this Nov. 5, 2007 file photo. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, file)

 M. Spencer Green

Cereal and peanut butter maker Post Holdings is joining the blank-check craze.

Post, based in Brentwood, said Tuesday that it filed a registration statement for a special-purpose acquisition company called Post Holdings Partnering Corp. It plans to raise $400 million, which it would use to "partner with a company in the consumer products industry that complements the experience and expertise of Post’s management team."

Post Chief Executive Robert Vitale will be the new company's chief investment officer and Jeff Zadoks, Post's chief financial officer, will chair its board.

Special-purpose acquisition companies, also known as blank-check companies, have been all the rage on Wall Street for the past year. A SPAC raises money from investors with no business plan other than to pursue acquisitions. Such deals raised more than $80 billion last year, six times the previous record.

Merging with a SPAC provides a back-door way for a private company to go public, avoiding some of the cost and uncertainty of a traditional initial public offering. Clayton-based Varsity Tutors elected to go that route recently when it agreed to merge with a SPAC called TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

