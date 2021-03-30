Pre-pandemic, arts were 3.3% of Missouri's economy

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Have you wondered how much we missed by having so many arts and cultural institutions shut down during the pandemic?

In Missouri, according to new figures from the U.S. Commerce Department, arts and culture and supporting businesses were a $10.8 billion industry in 2019, representing 3.3% of the state's economy.

That puts the state in the middle of the pack, culturally speaking. Washington state has the most arts-intensive economy, getting 8.6% of its gross domestic product from arts and culture, followed by California at 7.4% and New York at 7.0%. Delaware brings up the rear with an economy that's just 1.4% culture.

Missouri's "core" cultural industry, such as theater companies and museums, is relatively small, producing just $2.4 billion of GDP. The government attributes an additional $8 billion of state GDP to "supporting" arts and culture industries, the largest of which is broadcasting.

Missouri's arts and cultural GDP grew 4.2% in 2019, slightly below the national average of 4.4%, but output grew just 0.7% at the state's core institutions.

In Illinois, arts and culture industries produced GDP of $29.7 billion, which was 3.4% of the state's economy. Illinois' cultural GDP grew 3.9% in 2019.

