Pre-pandemic, arts were 3.3% of Missouri's economy

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Have you wondered how much we missed by having so many arts and cultural institutions shut down during the pandemic?
In Missouri, according to new figures from the U.S. Commerce Department, arts and culture and supporting businesses were a $10.8 billion industry in 2019, representing 3.3% of the state's economy.
-
Nicklaus: Disruptel, founded by a high schooler, aims to make smart TVs smarter
-
Nicklaus: UMSL accelerator fills capital and knowledge gap for minority entrepreneurs
-
Peabody CEO voluntarily gives up bonus
-
Ameren CEO's pay rises 3%, tops $10 million
-
Bunge venture unit leads $8 million investment in CoverCress
That puts the state in the middle of the pack, culturally speaking. Washington state has the most arts-intensive economy, getting 8.6% of its gross domestic product from arts and culture, followed by California at 7.4% and New York at 7.0%. Delaware brings up the rear with an economy that's just 1.4% culture.
Missouri's "core" cultural industry, such as theater companies and museums, is relatively small, producing just $2.4 billion of GDP. The government attributes an additional $8 billion of state GDP to "supporting" arts and culture industries, the largest of which is broadcasting.
Missouri's arts and cultural GDP grew 4.2% in 2019, slightly below the national average of 4.4%, but output grew just 0.7% at the state's core institutions.
In Illinois, arts and culture industries produced GDP of $29.7 billion, which was 3.4% of the state's economy. Illinois' cultural GDP grew 3.9% in 2019.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.