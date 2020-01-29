Purina prize winners include cultured-meat firm and hospice for pets

A hospice-care company for animals and a pet food that uses cultured meat are among five winners of this year's Nestlé Purina PetCare innovation prizes.
Each company wins $10,000 and is participating in a weeklong accelerator program at Purina headquarters in St. Louis. Each firm also gets a booth at next month's Global Pet Expo, where one will be chosen for a grand prize that includes an additional $10,000.
Nestlé Purina launched the prize in 2016 as part of its venture division, 9 Square Ventures. The competition is managed by Active Capital, a St. Louis investment firm.
This year's innovation prize winners are:
- Because Animals, based in Philadelphia, which makes pet food using cultured meat, probiotics and other non-animal products.
- PetHospice of Berkeley, California, which provides in-home hospice and palliative care to pets nearing the end of their lives.
- Teef! by Primal Health, based in Minneapolis, which makes a powdered dental care product that can be added to a dog's drinking water.
- Lacuna Diagnostics of Fort Collins, Colorado, a cloud-based diagnostic system for veterinarians.
- NewRoad Foods of San Juan Capistrano, California, a maker of fresh-baked pet food.