Purina prize winners include cultured-meat firm and hospice for pets

A hospice-care company for animals and a pet food that uses cultured meat are among five winners of this year's Nestlé Purina PetCare innovation prizes.

Each company wins $10,000 and is participating in a weeklong accelerator program at Purina headquarters in St. Louis. Each firm also gets a booth at next month's Global Pet Expo, where one will be chosen for a grand prize that includes an additional $10,000.