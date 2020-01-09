You are the owner of this article.
Readers are upbeat about the economy but less bullish about stocks
Readers are upbeat about the economy but less bullish about stocks

US stocks head toward records; tech leads the way

Trader Daniel Trimble works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as traders welcome news that China's top trade official will head to Washington next week to sign a preliminary trade deal with the U.S. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

 Richard Drew

Post-Dispatch readers are optimistic about the economy, but they don't think the stock market can repeat last year's stellar performance.

Entries in my 2020 Economic Challenge had a median prediction of 29,250 for the Dow Jones industrial average, which would be a gain of just 2.5% for the year. Last year, readers were predicting a 7.2% gain and were pleasantly surprised by the Dow's 22% climb.

About two-thirds of the 139 contest entries predict a rising stock market next year, but many of them see gains in the low single digits.

The median contestant expects U.S. gross national product to grow 2.1% this year, which is close to what professional economists are predicting. Readers' median prediction is 3.6% for the unemployment rate and 2.0% for inflation, both of which are close to the current readings.

By the way, I'll announce a winner for 2019 in early February, after the government reports on first-quarter GDP.

