Readers are upbeat about the economy but less bullish about stocks

Post-Dispatch readers are optimistic about the economy, but they don't think the stock market can repeat last year's stellar performance.

Entries in my 2020 Economic Challenge had a median prediction of 29,250 for the Dow Jones industrial average, which would be a gain of just 2.5% for the year. Last year, readers were predicting a 7.2% gain and were pleasantly surprised by the Dow's 22% climb.

About two-thirds of the 139 contest entries predict a rising stock market next year, but many of them see gains in the low single digits.

The median contestant expects U.S. gross national product to grow 2.1% this year, which is close to what professional economists are predicting. Readers' median prediction is 3.6% for the unemployment rate and 2.0% for inflation, both of which are close to the current readings.

By the way, I'll announce a winner for 2019 in early February, after the government reports on first-quarter GDP.

