Real-estate tech startup raises $8 million and plans to hire 125 people next year

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Clever Real Estate, a 4-year-old University City firm that offers home-sale commissions as low as $3,000, has raised $8 million in capital and plans to more than double its staff next year.
Clever has 75 employees, up from 30 when it last raised capital in 2019, and said it expects to have 200 employees by the end of next year.
The firm also said it plans to expand into the mortgage-referral business. Its $8 million series B venture capital round was led by Cultivation Capital of St. Louis and The Mortgage Collaborative, a San Diego mortgage company.
Clever uses online marketing tools to generate leads for agents who agree to charge just $3,000 per transaction, or 1% for houses worth more than $350,000. Based on a standard sell-side commission of 3%, Clever said it has saved sellers $80 million since launching in 2017.
Buy-side commissions, typically 2.5% to 3%, still apply, but buyers who work with a Clever agent can get a rebate of up to 0.5%.
Clever said it is on pace to sell more than 6,000 houses this year, with annualized revenue up 3,000%.
Clever was founded by Ben Mizes and Luke Babich. Babich, the firm's chief operating officer, said expanding into the mortgage business would let Clever save buyers more money. "Online lenders offer the best rates but lose out because they don't have the tools to support a home buyer through their whole journey," he said in a statement. "Clever fills this gap."
Clever has now raised a total of $13.5 million in capital. Cultivation led two previous funding rounds; Clever also participated in the Capital Innovators accelerator program and won an Arch Grant in 2018.
