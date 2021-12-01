Real-estate tech startup raises $8 million and plans to hire 125 people next year

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Clever Real Estate, a 4-year-old University City firm that offers home-sale commissions as low as $3,000, has raised $8 million in capital and plans to more than double its staff next year.

Clever has 75 employees, up from 30 when it last raised capital in 2019, and said it expects to have 200 employees by the end of next year.

The firm also said it plans to expand into the mortgage-referral business. Its $8 million series B venture capital round was led by Cultivation Capital of St. Louis and The Mortgage Collaborative, a San Diego mortgage company.

Clever uses online marketing tools to generate leads for agents who agree to charge just $3,000 per transaction, or 1% for houses worth more than $350,000. Based on a standard sell-side commission of 3%, Clever said it has saved sellers $80 million since launching in 2017.

Buy-side commissions, typically 2.5% to 3%, still apply, but buyers who work with a Clever agent can get a rebate of up to 0.5%.