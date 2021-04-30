 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reduced salary and bonus shrink Build-A-Bear CEO's pay
0 comments

Reduced salary and bonus shrink Build-A-Bear CEO's pay

{{featured_button_text}}

CEO PAY: Although corporate profits took a beating last year, CEO pay was down only slightly in St. Louis. David Nicklaus explains how companies approached pay during the pandemic, while Jim Gallagher argues that the numbers show a system out of control.

Build-A-Bear Workshop deferred a decision on its executives' bonus targets when the coronavirus pandemic hit last spring, and eventually decided to pay smaller-than-normal bonuses for performance in the second half of the year.

Chief Executive Sharon John's bonus was $342,720, less than half what she got in 2019. She also took a 20% salary cut between April and September, and her total pay last year fell 26% to $1.95 million.

Build-A-Bear disclosed its pay details in a proxy statement filed Friday. The company normally would set annual and long-term bonus targets in April, but didn't approve them until October last year as it waited to assess the effect of the pandemic.

In addition to John's bonus and a salary of $642,600, she was awarded stock valued at $955,299. Some of the stock was a replacement for the 20% salary cut, and some of it is contingent on meeting three-year performance goals.

Last year marked the final reckoning for two earlier performance-based stock grants made in 2018. One, based on profitability, paid out at 52% of target but the other paid nothing because the company fell short of revenue-growth goals.

Here's what St. Louis CEOs earned in 2020:

Sharon Price John

Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John at Build-A-Bear's Overland headquarters on Friday, Feb. 20, 2015. Photo by Cristina Fletes-Boutte, cfletes-boutte@post-dispatch.com
0 comments
Loading...

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Even during a pandemic, CEO pay didn't fall much

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports