Reduced salary and bonus shrink Build-A-Bear CEO's pay

Build-A-Bear Workshop deferred a decision on its executives' bonus targets when the coronavirus pandemic hit last spring, and eventually decided to pay smaller-than-normal bonuses for performance in the second half of the year.
Chief Executive Sharon John's bonus was $342,720, less than half what she got in 2019. She also took a 20% salary cut between April and September, and her total pay last year fell 26% to $1.95 million.
Build-A-Bear disclosed its pay details in a proxy statement filed Friday. The company normally would set annual and long-term bonus targets in April, but didn't approve them until October last year as it waited to assess the effect of the pandemic.
In addition to John's bonus and a salary of $642,600, she was awarded stock valued at $955,299. Some of the stock was a replacement for the 20% salary cut, and some of it is contingent on meeting three-year performance goals.
Last year marked the final reckoning for two earlier performance-based stock grants made in 2018. One, based on profitability, paid out at 52% of target but the other paid nothing because the company fell short of revenue-growth goals.