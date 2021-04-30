Reduced salary and bonus shrink Build-A-Bear CEO's pay

CEO PAY: Although corporate profits took a beating last year, CEO pay was down only slightly in St. Louis. David Nicklaus explains how companies approached pay during the pandemic, while Jim Gallagher argues that the numbers show a system out of control.

Build-A-Bear Workshop deferred a decision on its executives' bonus targets when the coronavirus pandemic hit last spring, and eventually decided to pay smaller-than-normal bonuses for performance in the second half of the year.

Chief Executive Sharon John's bonus was $342,720, less than half what she got in 2019. She also took a 20% salary cut between April and September, and her total pay last year fell 26% to $1.95 million.

Build-A-Bear disclosed its pay details in a proxy statement filed Friday. The company normally would set annual and long-term bonus targets in April, but didn't approve them until October last year as it waited to assess the effect of the pandemic.