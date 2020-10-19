Reliv, a public company since 1993, moves to delist its shares

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Nutritional supplements seller Reliv International, one of the St. Louis area's smallest public companies, plans to delist its shares.

The Chesterfield-based company said Thursday that it plans to remove the shares from the Nasdaq market and stop reporting financial information to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

To avoid federal reporting requirements, Reliv will use a two-step maneuver to reduce its number of shareholders. It will do a one-for-2,000 reverse split, paying $3.75 a share in cash to anyone owning fewer than 2,000 shares, followed by a 2,000-for-one split that leaves all larger shareholdings unchanged.

Chief Executive Ryan Montgomery said in a statement that "the costs of being a public reporting company outweigh the benefits of continuing as a Nasdaq-listed and SEC reporting company."

Indeed, public markets haven't been kind to Reliv. Its shares began trading in 1993 at a price of more than $28 a share, adjusted for subsequent splits. They closed Monday at $3.57, down 9%.

The company's market capitalization is just $6.2 million, making it among the most microscopic of so-called micro-cap stocks.