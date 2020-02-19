You are the owner of this article.
Repeat winners Edward Jones and World Wide make Fortune's best-workplaces list
Repeat winners Edward Jones and World Wide make Fortune's best-workplaces list

Edward Jones among best employers in St. Louis

Edward Jones employees Carrie DiGregorio (left), Maggie Welker, Elizabeth Rudd and Michelle Bohn join other members of the Marketing Division during their annual barbeque at Des Peres Park near company headquarters in Des Peres Friday, June 5, 2015. In a poll of St. Louis workers the company was selected as the best larger employer in the metro area. Photo by Sid Hastings

 Sid Hastings

Edward Jones and World Wide Technology once again rank among the 100 best U.S. employers, as determined by Fortune magazine and the firm Great Place to Work.

Edward Jones, a 21-year fixture on the list, ranks seventh this year. Fortune praises the brokerage firm's training program, bonuses and high level of employee retention.

World Wide Technology, on the list for the ninth time, ranks 96th. The magazine mentions the availability of on-site counseling for employees and World Wide's relationship with training organization LaunchCode.

Veterans United Home Loans, based in Columbia, Missouri, jumps to 17th place this year from 35th last year. Fortune says the mortgage lender, which just opened an office in Earth City that's expected to employ 150 people, pays for various personal development classes and offers free massages once a month.

