Repeat winners Edward Jones and World Wide make Fortune's best-workplaces list

Edward Jones and World Wide Technology once again rank among the 100 best U.S. employers, as determined by Fortune magazine and the firm Great Place to Work.

Edward Jones, a 21-year fixture on the list, ranks seventh this year. Fortune praises the brokerage firm's training program, bonuses and high level of employee retention.

World Wide Technology, on the list for the ninth time, ranks 96th. The magazine mentions the availability of on-site counseling for employees and World Wide's relationship with training organization LaunchCode.

Veterans United Home Loans, based in Columbia, Missouri, jumps to 17th place this year from 35th last year. Fortune says the mortgage lender, which just opened an office in Earth City that's expected to employ 150 people, pays for various personal development classes and offers free massages once a month.

