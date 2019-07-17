Venture capital deals are booming in the U.S. but in a bit of a lull in the St. Louis area, the latest MoneyTree report says.
The report, compiled by PricewaterhouseCoopers and CB Insights, says venture capitalists made four St. Louis area investments during the second quarter, totaling $5.5 million. Investments in St. Louis totaled $11 million in the first half of the year, compared with $12 million a year earlier.
Nationally, the amount invested was up 10 percent in the second quarter and the report says we're on pace for a record year. Sixty-four megadeals of $100 million or more accounted for nearly half of all U.S. funding.
St. Louis had no deals approaching that level. MoneyTree says that Keystone Bio, a biotech company working on treatments for Alzheimer's disease and heart disease, raised $5 million and three other firms -- event-planning software firm Curate, aerial intelligence firm Strayos and fitness apparel startup Agogie -- raised small amounts.
The $5 million invested in St. Louis represents 0.01 percent of the $55 billion in U.S. venture capital activity during the quarter.
The rival Pitchbook report, supported by the National Venture Capital Association, found much more activity in Missouri -- $185 million in investments during the second quarter, or 0.2 percent of a national total of $66 billion. Pitchbook didn't provide information on individual companies, but St. Louis firms usually dominate the Missouri numbers.