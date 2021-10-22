Revision reduces St. Louis' summer job surge to a modest gain

Federal figures that once showed a summer hiring surge in St. Louis now show only a modest uptick.
The latest seasonally adjusted estimate from the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the metro area gained 3,300 jobs in September, but that follows a revised loss of 4,700 jobs in August.
Preliminary figures had showed a gain of 4,500 jobs in August. The unusually large revision knocked 9,200 jobs off the August estimate. During August, the coronavirus' delta variant sent hospitalizations in Missouri to record levels.
For the three months between June and September, the metro area now shows a gain of 2,200 jobs. Employment has risen by 19,100, or 1.4%, in the latest 12 months but remains 71,000 below the pre-pandemic level in February 2020.
The area's leisure and hospitality industry, which includes restaurants and hotels, shed 3,500 jobs in August and 5,400 jobs in September, although much of the September loss was seasonal. Figures for specific industries are not seasonally adjusted. Leisure and hospitality employers have added 11,600 jobs in the past 12 months but remain more than 20,000 below their pre-pandemic employment level in September 2019.
Local government added 12,500 jobs in September as schools reopened, but still employs 13,700 fewer people than it did in September 2019.
The BLS reported that Missouri gained 13,900 jobs in September after adding 5,600 in August and 11,400 in July.
That means Missouri employment has grown by 0.9% since Gov. Mike Parson ended supplemental federal unemployment benefits in June, claiming that they were discouraging Missourians from looking for work. Nationally, employment grew 1.1% in the same three months.
Missouri's unemployment rate fell to 3.8% in September from 4.0% in August. Illinois added 9,300 jobs in September, and its jobless rate fell to 6.8% from 7.0%.