Revision reduces St. Louis' summer job surge to a modest gain

Federal figures that once showed a summer hiring surge in St. Louis now show only a modest uptick.

The latest seasonally adjusted estimate from the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the metro area gained 3,300 jobs in September, but that follows a revised loss of 4,700 jobs in August.

Preliminary figures had showed a gain of 4,500 jobs in August. The unusually large revision knocked 9,200 jobs off the August estimate. During August, the coronavirus' delta variant sent hospitalizations in Missouri to record levels.

For the three months between June and September, the metro area now shows a gain of 2,200 jobs. Employment has risen by 19,100, or 1.4%, in the latest 12 months but remains 71,000 below the pre-pandemic level in February 2020.