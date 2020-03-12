RIP, great bull market. Now, with bears afoot, try not to panic

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Apparently it took a deadly virus to kill the long bull market.

Over 11 years, the stock market shrugged off the Greek debt crisis, a U.S. debt downgrade, Brexit and impeachment, bending at times but never quite registering the 20% decline that denotes an official bear market.

That changed this week. As of Thursday, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index stood 26.7% below the record it set less than a month ago.

Even for veterans of past bear markets, this one feels especially swift and severe.

“The remarkable thing about this particular incident is how quickly it occurred,” says Norman Conley, chief investment officer at JAG Capital Management in Ladue. “The speed makes it seem worse.”

This tumble is only marginally more painful than the market’s 19.8% drop in late 2018, but that episode stretched over three months, not one. It also was a reaction to financial issues like new tariffs and rising interest rates, things the market could understand and price.