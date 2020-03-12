RIP, great bull market. Now, with bears afoot, try not to panic

Apparently it took a deadly virus to kill the long bull market.
The stock market shrugged off the Greek debt crisis, a U.S. debt downgrade, Brexit and impeachment in 11 years, bending at times but never quite registering the 20% decline that denotes an official bear market.
That changed this week. As of Wednesday, the Dow Jones industrial average stood 20.3% below the record it set a month ago. A steep selloff Thursday morning also left the Standard & Poor’s 500 solidly in bear territory.
Even for veterans of past bear markets, this one feels especially swift and severe.
“The remarkable thing about this particular incident is how quickly it occurred,” says Norman Conley, chief investment officer at JAG Capital Management in Ladue. “The speed makes it seem worse.”
This tumble is only marginally more painful than the market’s 19.8% drop in late 2018, but that episode stretched over three months, not one. It also was a reaction to financial issues like new tariffs and rising interest rates, things the market could understand and price.
The coronavirus threat, by contrast, feels like a leap into a great unknown. “How bad will it get?” Conley asks. “Nobody really knows. All we can observe is the effect it’s having on markets, with the transfer mechanism being the tried and true emotions of greed and fear.”
At least 150 companies have warned investors that coronavirus will hurt their profits. Some, including Anheuser-Busch InBev, Emerson and Starbucks, lost sales in China during the early weeks of the pandemic.
Others, especially in the travel industry, know they’ll take a hit but have no idea how bad it’ll be. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hilton Worldwide, Expedia and many others have suspended earnings guidance.
Two weeks ago, according to FactSet, analysts were predicting a 7% earnings increase this year for S&P 500 companies, but those forecasts are out the window now.
“The trouble is you don’t know how far earnings are going to fall,” says William O’Grady, chief market strategist at Confluence Investment Management. “Clearly there’s a high level of panic here.”
What will stop the bear attack? O’Grady thinks decisive action by the government could help. “What the market wants is a shock-and-awe fiscal package,” he said. “They want the government to come out and spend money irresponsibly.”
The market got some of what it wanted last week, with an emergency half-point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, but that brought only momentary relief. More bad news from health authorities and the oil markets, where prices dropped precipitously, spurred panic selling this week.
Conley figures that bargain-hunting buyers eventually will replace the panic sellers. He just can’t predict how long that will take. “In the past when we’ve had a significant disruption occur over a short period of time, the subsequent year has tended to be a reasonably good opportunity,” he said.
Some indicators already signal that the stock market is a bargain. If you buy the S&P 500 index today you can expect a dividend yield of 2.3%, almost triple the 0.8% return on a 10-year Treasury note.
Even the brutal 2008-09 bear market never created such a large yield gap between stocks and ultra-safe bonds. That doesn’t mean things can’t get worse – fear is a powerful motivator – but long-term investors need to understand one thing about bear markets.
They begin when no one expects them, but they end suddenly too, usually when headlines are still dire. Fear and panic are the enemies of sound decision making.