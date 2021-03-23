RiverVest raises $275 million for fifth venture capital fund

RiverVest Venture Partners, based in Clayton, announced Wednesday that it has raised $275 million for its fifth venture capital fund.

The oversubscribed offering brings RiverVest's assets under management to more than $1.6 billion. Jay Schmelter, co-founder and managing director, said the new fund's larger size "will enable RiverVest to participate more fully in later equity rounds of portfolio companies which have the greatest potential."

RiverVest has invested in 55 early-stage medical companies in its 20-year history. Eighteen of those have been successfully sold and eight have gone public, including last October's initial public offering by Spruce Biosciences of Daly City, California.

In the St. Louis area, RiverVest's investments include cancer drug startup Arch Oncology and diagnostic company Adarza Biosystems.

