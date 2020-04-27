Rule change lets Illinois gambling cafes qualify for federal loan

AFTER THE LOCKDOWN: As the president and governors talk about restarting the economy after a deep coronavirus-related recession, Jim Gallagher and David Nicklaus say the recovery is likely to be a long and slow. They recommend investing in widespread testing to restore people's confidence.

The Ruby's gambling establishments in Illinois are now eligible for a federal loan after all.

As I mentioned in a column about St. Louis area companies that were frustrated by their experience with the government's Paycheck Protection Program, Ruby's was barred from the first round of PPP loans because more than half of its revenue comes from gambling.

The Small Business Administration changed that rule last week, declaring that "a business that is otherwise eligible for a PPP Loan is not rendered ineligible due to its receipt of legal gaming revenues."

Keith Rentschler, a Ruby's co-owner, said his business should qualify under the revised rule. The 20 Ruby's cafes serve drinks, snacks and simple meals, but video gambling machines are their main draw.