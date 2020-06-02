S&P adds negative outlook to St. Louis' bond rating

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

S&P Global Ratings affirmed St. Louis' bond rating Monday but changed its outlook on the city's finances to negative.

S&P analyst John Kenward said in a statement that the coronavirus pandemic "will materially limit the city's ability to maintain structural balance within the current and following fiscal years."

S&P has had an A-plus rating on St. Louis' bonds for several years. On its rating scale, scores in the "A" range indicate a "strong capacity to meet financial commitments."

The negative outlook indicates a one-in-three chance that the rating might be lowered. S&P said that would happen "if the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing recession lead to continued declines in convention- and tourism-related revenues, and in earnings and payroll taxes, resulting in a significant reduction to available reserves."

On the other hand, S&P said the outlook could return to "stable" if St. Louis officials make "necessary adjustments to maintain balanced operations and at least strong reserve levels."