S&P adds negative outlook to St. Louis' bond rating
S&P adds negative outlook to St. Louis' bond rating

St. Louis City Hall

The Tucker Boulevard entrance to St. Louis City Hall.

 Amanda St. Amand

S&P Global Ratings affirmed St. Louis' bond rating Monday but changed its outlook on the city's finances to negative.

S&P analyst John Kenward said in a statement that the coronavirus pandemic "will materially limit the city's ability to maintain structural balance within the current and following fiscal years."

S&P has had an A-plus rating on St. Louis' bonds for several years. On its rating scale, scores in the "A" range indicate a "strong capacity to meet financial commitments."

The negative outlook indicates a one-in-three chance that the rating might be lowered. S&P said that would happen "if the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing recession lead to continued declines in convention- and tourism-related revenues, and in earnings and payroll taxes, resulting in a significant reduction to available reserves."

On the other hand, S&P said the outlook could return to "stable" if St. Louis officials make "necessary adjustments to maintain balanced operations and at least strong reserve levels."

Comptroller Darlene Green said in a statement that the affirmation of the A-plus rating is "a strong vote of confidence in the city of St. Louis."

Green added that the city "is positioned to weather the financial challenges that lie ahead."



