Saudi chemical giant invests in ag-tech firm NewLeaf`
Saudi chemical giant invests in ag-tech firm NewLeaf`

Pink Bacteria

NewLeaf Symbiotics said this week it has closed $17 million in Series B financing, which will be used to take its plant bacteria research to the commercial market.

A Saudi chemical giant has invested in agricultural technology firm NewLeaf Symbiotics.

NewLeaf said that SABIC Ventures US Holdings, an affiliate of Saudi Basic Industries, joined its Series D venture capital round as a strategic investor. Other investors in the round include affiliates of Bayer and Koch Industries.

A spokeswoman said the Series D round, which had its final closing last week, raised a total of $22 million. NewLeaf had announced a preliminary closing in February with $20 million raised.

NewLeaf, based in Creve Coeur, makes biological products that use beneficial microbes to increase crop yields and protect against pests. Its products were used on more than 300,000 acres of corn and soybeans this year.

SABIC official Munif Al-Munif said in a statement that the Saudi company invested in NewLeaf "because we believe biologicals will begin to supplement and complement our portfolio."

According to Crunchbase, NewLeaf has raised a total of $77.6 million since 2013.

