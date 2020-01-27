Scottrade founder and his wife donate $7.5 million to BioSTL

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Scottrade founder Rodger Riney and his wife, Paula, are donating $7.5 million to BioSTL to support the group's work creating early-stage biotech companies.

Riney sold Scottrade to TD Ameritrade in 2017 for $4 billion. Since then, he has invested in startups including Arch Oncology and Geneoscopy. He also donated more than $200 million to charity.

The BioSTL gift comes from the Paula and Rodger Riney Charitable Fund, which is managed by the St. Louis Community Foundation. BioSTL President Donn Rubin said the gift "will help propel the pace of discovery and new company creation" in St. Louis.

BioSTL has invested in 81 early-stage companies through BioGenerator, its investment arm. It also provides lab space to startups and has trained 337 women and minority entrepreneurs through its Entrepreneur Inclusion Initiative.

