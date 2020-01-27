You are the owner of this article.
Scottrade founder and his wife donate $7.5 million to BioSTL
Rodger Riney
Scottrade founder Rodger Riney and his wife, Paula, are donating $7.5 million to BioSTL to support the group's work creating early-stage biotech companies.

Riney sold Scottrade to TD Ameritrade in 2017 for $4 billion. Since then, he has invested in startups including Arch Oncology and GeneoscopyHe also donated more than $200 million to charity.

The BioSTL gift comes from the Paula and Rodger Riney Charitable Fund, which is managed by the St. Louis Community Foundation. BioSTL President Donn Rubin said the gift "will help propel the pace of discovery and new company creation" in St. Louis.

BioSTL has invested in 81 early-stage companies through BioGenerator, its investment arm. It also provides lab space to startups and has trained 337 women and minority entrepreneurs through its Entrepreneur Inclusion Initiative.

