 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seattle investor opposes Huttig takeover, says offer is too low
0 comments

Seattle investor opposes Huttig takeover, says offer is too low

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

A Seattle investor is opposing a Connecticut firm's takeover offer for Huttig Building Products, saying the price is too low.

Aron English, president of investment firm 22NW in Seattle, sent a letter Thursday urging Huttig's board to reject the $107.9 million bid from Mill Road Capital of Greenwich, Connecticut.

English, whose firm owns 7.8% of Huttig's shares, called the offer "grossly inadequate."

His letter says that Huttig, which is based in Town and Country, introduced a new line of fasteners in 2017 that was "gaining significant traction" before the coronavirus pandemic. He adds that the pandemic "has obscured this progress and temporarily led to an unduly depressed share price."

English argues that a strong housing market could boost Huttig shares to between $9 and $12 within three years. Mill Road raised its bid to $4 a share last week after initially offering $2.75 a share.

Huttig's shares were trading below $2 before Mill Road, which has an 8.1% stake, made its first offer in August. Friday morning, they were up 4% at $3.46.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports