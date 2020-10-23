Seattle investor opposes Huttig takeover, says offer is too low

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A Seattle investor is opposing a Connecticut firm's takeover offer for Huttig Building Products, saying the price is too low.

Aron English, president of investment firm 22NW in Seattle, sent a letter Thursday urging Huttig's board to reject the $107.9 million bid from Mill Road Capital of Greenwich, Connecticut.

English, whose firm owns 7.8% of Huttig's shares, called the offer "grossly inadequate."

His letter says that Huttig, which is based in Town and Country, introduced a new line of fasteners in 2017 that was "gaining significant traction" before the coronavirus pandemic. He adds that the pandemic "has obscured this progress and temporarily led to an unduly depressed share price."

English argues that a strong housing market could boost Huttig shares to between $9 and $12 within three years. Mill Road raised its bid to $4 a share last week after initially offering $2.75 a share.

Huttig's shares were trading below $2 before Mill Road, which has an 8.1% stake, made its first offer in August. Friday morning, they were up 4% at $3.46.

