SixThirty announces deal to connect startups with Ohio financial companies

St. Louis venture capital firm SixThirty has reached an agreement that may help Ohio nurture a financial-technology industry.
SixThirty announced a partnership Monday with JobsOhio, a private economic development organization, that will bring its portfolio companies to Ohio for some programming and introductions to the state's leading banks, asset managers and insurance companies.
The Ohio visits will be part of SixThirty's go-to-market program, which attempts to boosts startups' revenue by making connections with potential customers. In the past, SixThirty has forged partnerships with individual companies, such as insurance giant Allianz and brokerage firm Edward Jones, but this is its first statewide arrangement.
Atul Kamra, SixThirty's managing partner, said future programming for portfolio companies would take place in both St. Louis and Ohio. Financial terms of the partnership are confidential, he said.
Ohio's large financial institutions include Fifth Third Bank, KeyBank and Nationwide Insurance. SixThirty takes an "intentional approach," Kamra said, to connecting large companies in search of innovation with startups in need of paying customers.
"Ohio has the right critical mass, and we really like the commercial-mindedness with which JobsOhio interacts with us," Kamra said.
SixThirty, founded in 2013 by Jim McKelvey and other St. Louis investors, has invested in 74 early-stage companies, about one-third of which are outside the United States. It launched a cybersecurity fund in 2016 and a second financial-technology fund in 2018, and has added offices in Amsterdam and Singapore in addition to the St. Louis headquarters.
