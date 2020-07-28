SixThirty announces deal to connect startups with Ohio financial companies

Ohio's large financial institutions include Fifth Third Bank, KeyBank and Nationwide Insurance. SixThirty takes an "intentional approach," Kamra said, to connecting large companies in search of innovation with startups in need of paying customers.

"Ohio has the right critical mass, and we really like the commercial-mindedness with which JobsOhio interacts with us," Kamra said.

SixThirty, founded in 2013 by Jim McKelvey and other St. Louis investors, has invested in 74 early-stage companies, about one-third of which are outside the United States. It launched a cybersecurity fund in 2016 and a second financial-technology fund in 2018, and has added offices in Amsterdam and Singapore in addition to the St. Louis headquarters.

