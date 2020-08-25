Smith & Wesson spins off Missouri-based outdoor products company

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Mid-Missouri gained a public company this week when Columbia-based American Outdoor Brands was spun off from Smith & Wesson Brands.
The gun manufacturer had acquired Columbia's Battenfeld Technologies, a maker of hunting accessories, in 2014, and built up the outdoor business with a series of acquisitions.
American Outdoor's products include Caldwell targets, Bubba knives and fishing tools, Bog game cameras and Ust camping gear.
The Missouri company's shares began trading Tuesday on Nasdaq under the symbol AOUT.
According to a pro forma statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, American Outdoor had sales of $167.4 million in the fiscal year that ended April 30. It posted a net loss of $98.3 million.
