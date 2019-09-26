Artificial intelligence firm Balto Software said Thursday that it has raised $3 million from investors, less than a year after getting $1.2 million in seed funding.
Balto's software uses artificial intelligence to analyze call-center representatives' conversations and make instant suggestions to help them avoid mistakes and close more sales.
The St. Louis firm has 25 employees, and it said the new funding will be used to expand the sales, marketing, customer success and engineering teams.
The $3 million funding round was led by Stage Venture Partners of Los Angeles and OCA Ventures of Chicago. New investors include Jump Capital of Chicago and Cultivation Capital of St. Louis.
Balto, founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs with experience at St. Louis software firm TopOpps, won an Arch Grant last year.