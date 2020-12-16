 Skip to main content
Spire CEO's pay falls 2.5% in down year for earnings
Suzanne Sitherwood

Suzanne Sitherwood, Spire CEO, and member of the Better Together Task Force. Photo courtesy of Spire

Suzanne Sitherwood earned $4.4 million as Spire's chief executive during a year when the St. Louis gas utility's net income fell by more than half.

Sitherwood's compensation for fiscal 2020, which ended Sept. 30, was down 2.5% from the previous year, the company disclosed Wednesday in its proxy statement.

The earnings decline was due mostly to a writedown of the value of a gas storage business. Spire uses a number it calls net economic earnings, which omits such one-time charges, in evaluating executive pay.

Spire's salary was $928,847 after a 3% raise. She got a bonus of $749,250, which was 81% of the target amount, and a stock award valued at $2.26 million. Three-quarters of the stock award is contingent on meeting three-year targets for earnings and total shareholder return; a similar award from 2018 paid out at 71% of the target value.

Her compensation also included a $217,483 increase in pension value, $48,581 of above-market interest on deferred compensation and $17,797 worth of perquisites. The perquisites included life insurance premiums, spousal travel and financial planning services.

Sitherwood earned 47 times as much as the median Spire employee, whose pay the company calculated at $93,726.

