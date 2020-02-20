St. Charles County leads region in job growth, lags in wage growth

St. Charles County had the fastest third-quarter job growth but the slowest wage growth among the St. Louis area's five largest counties, new figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show.
St. Charles County employment rose 3.0% between the third quarter of 2018 and the same period in 2019, easily outperforming its neighbors. St. Louis city and county both posted 0.3% job growth, Madison County grew 1.1% and St. Clair County had a 0.9% job loss.
While St. Clair County lost jobs, its workers' wages rose an average of 5.3%, the most in the region. Wages rose 4.7% in 12 months in the city of St. Louis, 4.3% in St. Louis County, 3.8% in Madison County and 2.9% in St. Charles County.
The city of St. Louis has the region's highest average wage at $1,172 a week. Wages in St. Louis County, at $1,131, were also above the national average.
New Hanover County, North Carolina, had the fastest third-quarter job growth among the nation's 356 largest counties. Boulder County, Colorado, had the fastest-growing wages.