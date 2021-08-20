St. Louis adds 2,300 jobs as recovery picks up steam

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The St. Louis area added 2,300 jobs in July, its biggest gain since January.

The July increase, based on a seasonally adjusted estimate by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, shows the metro area's jobs recovery gaining momentum after a spring stall. The BLS revised its June number, which originally showed employment falling, to a 100-job gain.

The metro area's construction, business services and leisure and hospitality sectors added jobs in July; figures for specific industries are not seasonally adjusted.

Employment here is up 36,500 since July 2020, when some businesses were still shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. The metro area remains 70,600 jobs below the pre-pandemic level.

Since July 2020, the leisure and hospitality industry has gained 16,900 jobs and construction and mining firms have added 9,100. Employment has fallen in health care, telecommunications and manufacturing.