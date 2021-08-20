St. Louis adds 2,300 jobs as recovery picks up steam

The St. Louis area added 2,300 jobs in July, its biggest gain since January.
The July increase, based on a seasonally adjusted estimate by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, shows the metro area's jobs recovery gaining momentum after a spring stall. The BLS revised its June number, which originally showed employment falling, to a 100-job gain.
The metro area's construction, business services and leisure and hospitality sectors added jobs in July; figures for specific industries are not seasonally adjusted.
Employment here is up 36,500 since July 2020, when some businesses were still shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. The metro area remains 70,600 jobs below the pre-pandemic level.
Since July 2020, the leisure and hospitality industry has gained 16,900 jobs and construction and mining firms have added 9,100. Employment has fallen in health care, telecommunications and manufacturing.
The BLS also updated state employment figures for July, the first numbers since Missouri cut off expanded unemployment benefits on June 12. Missouri added 15,000 jobs in July and its unemployment rate fell from 4.3% to 4.2%.
That meant 60.7% of Missouri residents were employed in July, up slightly from 60.6% in June but down from 61.8% in February 2020, before the pandemic. When Gov. Mike Parson ended the benefits supplement, he said the extra $300 a month was creating a disincentive to work.
Illinois, which is still paying the $300-a-month federal supplement to unemployment benefits, also showed gains. It added 35,400 jobs in July and the statewide unemployment rate fell from 7.2% to 7.1%.