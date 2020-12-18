St. Louis adds 8,900 jobs in November but recovery is far from complete

The St. Louis area added 8,900 jobs in November, but has a long way to go to recover all the jobs lost in the coronavirus pandemic.
The latest seasonally adjusted numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics mean 95,800 metro area residents have returned to work since April, when widespread business closings devastated the economy. However, employment is 68,200 less than in February, before the pandemic reached St. Louis.
The leisure and hospitality industry has been hit hardest. It has eliminated more than 25,000 jobs since February, with 16,700 of those at restaurants and bars and the rest at hotels, theaters and other entertainment venues.
Restaurants and bars reduced employment by 1,300 last month, but November is a seasonally slow period and the count was made before St. Louis County imposed a ban on indoor dining. Job totals for specific industries are not seasonally adjusted.
The job losses have been spread across most industries. The metro area has 10,800 fewer local government jobs than it had in November 2019, 5,700 fewer retail jobs, 5,200 fewer manufacturing jobs and 3,000 fewer hospital jobs. It also has 5,500 fewer jobs in professional and business services, which includes everything from consulting to scientific research to temporary-help agencies.
Among the few bright spots are social assistance agencies, which have added 1,600 jobs in the past year, and the insurance industry, where employment has risen by 1,000.
The BLS also reported Friday that Missouri's unemployment rate fell to 4.4% in November from 4.6% in October. Illinois' jobless rate fell to 6.9% from 7.4%. The unemployment rate for metro St. Louis was 4.9% in October and will be updated next month.
