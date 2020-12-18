St. Louis adds 8,900 jobs in November but recovery is far from complete

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The St. Louis area added 8,900 jobs in November, but has a long way to go to recover all the jobs lost in the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest seasonally adjusted numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics mean 95,800 metro area residents have returned to work since April, when widespread business closings devastated the economy. However, employment is 68,200 less than in February, before the pandemic reached St. Louis.

The leisure and hospitality industry has been hit hardest. It has eliminated more than 25,000 jobs since February, with 16,700 of those at restaurants and bars and the rest at hotels, theaters and other entertainment venues.

Restaurants and bars reduced employment by 1,300 last month, but November is a seasonally slow period and the count was made before St. Louis County imposed a ban on indoor dining. Job totals for specific industries are not seasonally adjusted.