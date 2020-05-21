St. Louis ag-tech startup selected for Wells Fargo incubator

This year's IN2 cohort consists of six companies. In addition to Pluton, they are Agrospheres of Charlottesville, Virginia, which uses technology to reduce pesticide use; Chi Botanicals of Sarasota, Florida, which uses cell culture to produce genetically identical plants; EarthSense of Champaign, Illinois, which uses machine learning and robotics in crop breeding; Mobius of Lenoir City, Tennessee, which is developing recycled organic fertilizer; and TerViva of Oakland, California, which is working to commercialize the oilseed-producing pongamia tree.