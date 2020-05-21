St. Louis ag-tech startup selected for Wells Fargo incubator

St. Louis startup Pluton Biosciences is among six companies selected for this year's Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator, which includes a research partnership with the Danforth Plant Science Center.
Pluton, founded in 2017, researches beneficial soil microbes that can have agriculture or health-care applications. Its first discovery was a bacterium that can kill disease-carrying mosquitoes.
Each company selected for the Innovation Incubator, known as IN2, will conduct research at the Danforth Center in Creve Coeur and receive up to $250,000 in funding.
Wells Fargo launched IN2 in 2014 at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colorado, and the program initially focused on energy startups. It added the agriculture track last year in partnership with the Danforth Center.
This year's IN2 cohort consists of six companies. In addition to Pluton, they are Agrospheres of Charlottesville, Virginia, which uses technology to reduce pesticide use; Chi Botanicals of Sarasota, Florida, which uses cell culture to produce genetically identical plants; EarthSense of Champaign, Illinois, which uses machine learning and robotics in crop breeding; Mobius of Lenoir City, Tennessee, which is developing recycled organic fertilizer; and TerViva of Oakland, California, which is working to commercialize the oilseed-producing pongamia tree.
