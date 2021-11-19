St. Louis area adds 3,900 jobs despite losses in leisure sector

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Metro St. Louis added 3,900 jobs in October even as the pandemic-affected leisure and hospitality sector shrank for the third straight month.

The October job gain, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, follows a revised gain of 5,200 jobs in September, up from an early estimate of 3,300. The region's job recovery has proceeded in fits and starts this year: Gains in the spring were negligible and August showed a loss of 4,700 jobs.

The metro area's leisure and hospitality industry, which includes restaurants, lost 2,100 jobs in October. The sector has added 11,600 jobs in the last 12 months but remains 15,600 below its pre-pandemic employment level in February 2020.

The metro economy as a whole has added 21,000 jobs in the past year but is 66,200 short of its pre-pandemic employment total.

Among the sectors that's still shrinking is financial services, which shed 700 jobs in October and 2,900 in the past 12 months. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' estimates for specific industries are not seasonally adjusted.