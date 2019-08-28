Strong hiring at restaurants, construction sites and factories kept the St. Louis job market healthy in July.
The metro area gained 4,200 jobs during the month, according to seasonally adjusted figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The metro unemployment rate, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, was flat at 3.4 percent.
The BLS also revised June's job gain upward to 3,600, from an early estimate of 1,600.
St. Louis area employment has risen by 23,100, or 1.7 percent, in the past year. That's a bit stronger than U.S. job growth of 1.5 percent since July 2018.
The 12-month figure is also the strongest St. Louis has seen since 2015.
Job gains were strongest in the leisure and hospitality, construction and manufacturing sectors. Leisure and hospitality firms -- including restaurants and hotels -- added 5,300 jobs between July 2018 and July 2019, construction and mining firms added 5,100 and manufacturers added 4,900.
The financial and health-care sectors, which had been strong in recent months, showed 12-month gains of just 300 and 100 workers, respectively. Figures for specific industries are not seasonally adjusted.
The metro area's 3.4 percent unemployment rate is just slightly above last fall's record low of 3.3 percent.
The BLS said the area's labor force grew by 27,901 people, or 1.9 percent, since July 2018. The labor force is the number of persons working or actively looking for work.
The number of metro-area residents counted as unemployed fell by 2,087 in the latest 12 months.