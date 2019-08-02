The job market indicators were all positive for St. Louis in June: 1,600 new jobs, a lower unemployment rate and a surge in workforce growth.
The metro area’s unemployment rate, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, fell to 3.4 percent in June from 3.5 percent in May. The St. Louis jobless rate has been below 4 percent for 28 straight months and is just a tick above the record low of 3.3 percent, set last fall.
Bureau of Labor Statistics figures show seasonally adjusted job growth of 1,600 jobs in June and 21,000 jobs over the latest 12 months.
The BLS also says the area’s labor force — the total number of people working or looking for a job — grew 1.4 percent between June 2018 and June 2019. That’s much faster than the 0.5 percent growth rate reported in May, and a turnaround from the shrinking labor force numbers the metro area posted for much of 2017 and 2018.
The BLS counted 3,178 fewer St. Louis area residents as unemployed in June 2019 compared with a year earlier, indicating a strong summer job market.
The metro area’s construction and mining firms added 6,100 jobs in the latest 12 months, while professional and business services firms added 3,600 and manufacturers added 3,500. Figures for specific industries are not seasonally adjusted.