St. Louis area gains 1,400 jobs, continuing slow recovery from pandemic
CWE hospitality workers job fair

Interview chairs sit empty as there were more employers than potential employees Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Central West End Hospitality Job Fair. About a dozen Central West End restaurants and the Chase Park Plaza hotel were looking for employees at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

The St. Louis area gained 1,400 jobs in April, a pace at which it would need more than four years to recover all the jobs lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest seasonally adjusted figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics put metro area employment 113,500 above the level it sank to in April 2020 as stay-in-place orders were in full effect. However, the area still has 73,600 fewer jobs than it had in February 2020, before the pandemic hit.

Job gains were rapid last summer, averaging more than 20,000 a month between May and August as businesses reopened, but have slowed since then.

The hard-hit leisure and hospitality industry added 4,600 jobs in April, but that is in line with seasonal patterns. St. Louis' hospitality sector, including bars and restaurants, employs 22,000 fewer people than it did pre-pandemic.

Professional and business services firms also stepped up hiring, adding 5,500 jobs in April. Numbers for specific industries are not seasonally adjusted.

The BLS also said Friday that Missouri's unemployment rate fell to 4.1% in April from 4.2% in March. Illinois' jobless rate was unchanged at 7.1%. The rate for metro St. Louis was 4.9% in March and will be updated in early June.

