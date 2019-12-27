St. Louis area is on pace for biggest job gain since 2015

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Metro St. Louis gained just 200 jobs in November, but appears on pace for its best job-creation year since 2015.

The latest seasonally adjusted numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show the metro area with a gain of 21,700 jobs, or 1.6%, between November 2018 and last month.

If that holds for December, it will be better than 2018's gain of 12,600 jobs. It also may mean a rare year in which St. Louis grows faster than the nation, which had a 1.5% job gain for the 12 months ending in November.

The construction industry, which is combined with mining and logging in the statistics, added 5,300 jobs in the latest 12 months. That amounts to 7.9% growth, well above the national average.

Leisure and hospitality firms, such as hotels and restaurants, added 3,400 jobs and retailers added 2,900. Figures for specific industries are not seasonally adjusted.

The BLS figures also show that average hourly earnings in metro St. Louis grew 5.9% in the past 12 months, and weekly wages grew 6.2%. Those estimates are not adjusted for inflation.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. SUBSCRIBE: Just $3 for the first 3 months