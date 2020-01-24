St. Louis area loses jobs in December but adds 14,300 for year

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The St. Louis area lost jobs for four straight months at the end of 2019, but still ended up with its best year for job growth since 2015.

New seasonally adjusted figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show the metro area losing 2,400 jobs in December and 700 in November, a month that was originally estimated as a slight gain.

The area has lost 5,900 jobs since August, when employment peaked for the year. Still, metro St. Louis has 14,300 more jobs than it did at the end of 2018, the best annual performance in four years.

That's growth of 1.0% for the year, compared with 1.4% for the U.S. as a whole. As recently as November, St. Louis' job growth had been ahead of the national rate.

Metro area construction and mining firms added 4,400 jobs last year, that sector's strongest growth since 1998.

The rest of the growth came from a variety of sectors, including 2,000 jobs in government, 1,900 in retailing, 1,700 in financial services and 1,700 in professional and businses services.