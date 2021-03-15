St. Louis area recovery gets back on track with 5,300-job gain in January

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The St. Louis area gained 5,300 jobs in January, getting its economic recovery back on track after a December lull.

The gain, according to new seasonally adjusted figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, still leaves the metro area 75,800 jobs short of the number it had in January 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic led to widespread layoffs in March and April.

In St. Louis, 5.4% of the jobs that existed at the beginning of 2020 were gone a year later. That's slightly better than national figures, which show a one-year job loss of 6.3%.

St. Louis had added back jobs for seven straight months until it subtracted 500 in December. That was revised from an early estimate of 1,900 jobs lost.

Annual data revisions, though, increased the area's total job loss in 2020 to 81,300, by far the worst calendar-year total in records that go back three decades. The area's job gain for 2019 was revised upward, from 7,000 to 17,200.