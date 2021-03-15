St. Louis area recovery gets back on track with 5,300-job gain in January

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The St. Louis area gained 5,300 jobs in January, getting its economic recovery back on track after a December lull.
The gain, according to new seasonally adjusted figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, still leaves the metro area 75,800 jobs short of the number it had in January 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic led to widespread layoffs in March and April.
In St. Louis, 5.4% of the jobs that existed at the beginning of 2020 were gone a year later. That's slightly better than national figures, which show a one-year job loss of 6.3%.
St. Louis had added back jobs for seven straight months until it subtracted 500 in December. That was revised from an early estimate of 1,900 jobs lost.
Annual data revisions, though, increased the area's total job loss in 2020 to 81,300, by far the worst calendar-year total in records that go back three decades. The area's job gain for 2019 was revised upward, from 7,000 to 17,200.
The hard-hit leisure and hospitality industry added 200 jobs in January but is still down 5,900 jobs, or 24%, in the past year. Figures for specific industries are not seasonally adjusted.
Other big job losses since January 2020 include 14,900 in professional and business services, 8,700 in health care, 5,900 in local government and 4,000 in manufacturing.
The transportation and warehousing industry, which added 3,800 jobs, was a rare bright spot.
The BLS also said Monday that Missouri's unemployment rate fell to 4.3% in January from 4.4% in December. Illinois' jobless rate fell to 7.7% from 8.0%.
The metro St. Louis unemployment rate, which was 6.2% in December, will be updated Friday.
