St. Louis area recovery stalls in February with slight loss of jobs

The St. Louis area lost 400 jobs in February, a new government estimate shows, indicating a stall in the region's recovery from the pandemic-caused recession.

The seasonally adjusted estimate runs counter to the national trend, which saw a stronger-than expected job gain in February.

Metro St. Louis lost 187,000 jobs in March and April last year as the pandemic forced many businesses to shut down. The area then recovered 106,500 of those jobs by November before posting negative numbers in both December and February.

As of February, the Bureau of Labor Statistics says the metro area had 75,700 fewer jobs than it did a year earlier, a drop of 5.4%.

The biggest loss has been in the leisure and hospitality industry, which is down 33,100 employees in the latest 12 months. That sector includes hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Professional and business services employment is down 16,400 in the past 12 months, health care dropped 10,300, local government fell 6,700 and manufacturing fell 5,000. Figures for specific industries are not seasonally adjusted.

