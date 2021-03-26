 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis area recovery stalls in February with slight loss of jobs
0 comments

St. Louis area recovery stalls in February with slight loss of jobs

{{featured_button_text}}
Downtown St. Louis

A man walks through City Garden in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. John Till, a Hudson Security guard that monitors the garden in the evenings, said "it has been very dead, I still see people but not like it used to be." Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com

 Cheyenne Boone

The St. Louis area lost 400 jobs in February, a new government estimate shows, indicating a stall in the region's recovery from the pandemic-caused recession.

The seasonally adjusted estimate runs counter to the national trend, which saw a stronger-than expected job gain in February.

Metro St. Louis lost 187,000 jobs in March and April last year as the pandemic forced many businesses to shut down. The area then recovered 106,500 of those jobs by November before posting negative numbers in both December and February.

As of February, the Bureau of Labor Statistics says the metro area had 75,700 fewer jobs than it did a year earlier, a drop of 5.4%.

The biggest loss has been in the leisure and hospitality industry, which is down 33,100 employees in the latest 12 months. That sector includes hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Professional and business services employment is down 16,400 in the past 12 months, health care dropped 10,300, local government fell 6,700 and manufacturing fell 5,000. Figures for specific industries are not seasonally adjusted.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 9: 6 ways you can save at the pump

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports