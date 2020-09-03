St. Louis County firm patents treatment for dreaded citrus disease

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Elemental Enzymes, an agricultural research firm based in West St. Louis County, has patented a treatment for citrus greening, a disease that has devastated orange groves in Florida and elsewhere.

The patent, announced last month, is for a natural peptide solution that the firm says it will commercialize within a few years.

Elemental Enzymes says the solution, called Vismax, has been tested on 10 citrus varieties and has proven effective on oranges, grapefruit and tangerines. Field trials in 2018 and 2019 showed a 19% to 25% increase in fresh fruit value, and a 95% reduction in the bacteria that causes citrus greening.

The bacterial disease reduces citrus yields by as much as 40% and costs citrus growers an estimated $400 million annually.

The firm says Vismax has also shown promise for treating diseases that affect apples, grapes and almonds.

Elemental Enzymes was founded in Columbia, Missouri, and moved to St. Louis County in 2015. Its chief executive, Brian Thompson, discovered a method for creating high-quality proteins while doing postdoctoral research at the University of Missouri.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.