St. Louis County firm patents treatment for dreaded citrus disease

Elemental Enzymes, an agricultural research firm based in West St. Louis County, has patented a treatment for citrus greening, a disease that has devastated orange groves in Florida and elsewhere.
The patent, announced last month, is for a natural peptide solution that the firm says it will commercialize within a few years.
Elemental Enzymes says the solution, called Vismax, has been tested on 10 citrus varieties and has proven effective on oranges, grapefruit and tangerines. Field trials in 2018 and 2019 showed a 19% to 25% increase in fresh fruit value, and a 95% reduction in the bacteria that causes citrus greening.
The bacterial disease reduces citrus yields by as much as 40% and costs citrus growers an estimated $400 million annually.
The firm says Vismax has also shown promise for treating diseases that affect apples, grapes and almonds.
Elemental Enzymes was founded in Columbia, Missouri, and moved to St. Louis County in 2015. Its chief executive, Brian Thompson, discovered a method for creating high-quality proteins while doing postdoctoral research at the University of Missouri.
