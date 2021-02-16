St. Louis entrepreneur lands innovation job at FDIC

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

St. Louis technology entrepreneur Sultan Meghji has been named the first chief innovation officer at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

The agency, which regulates banks and insures accounts, announced the appointment Tuesday. “It is important that the FDIC leads at this transformative moment in our nation’s banking history," Meghji said in a statement. "My personal mission is to engage both public and private sector partners to ensure the financial system of the future is innovative, resilient, and equitable."

Meghji was the founding CEO of Neocova, a St. Louisfinancial technology startup that began operations in 2019. Officials at Neocova, which provides core technology for community banks and credit unions, didn't immediately respond to questions about who will replace him as chief executive.

Meghji, a graduate of the University of Illinois, worked on the Mosaic web browser that was developed there. His resume also includes senior technology jobs at the New York Stock Exchange and Appistry, a St. Louis company that crunches genomics data.

