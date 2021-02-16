 Skip to main content
St. Louis entrepreneur lands innovation job at FDIC
Neocova employees

Neocova co-founders Kelsey Weaver (front row, second from left), Sultan Meghji (front row, center) and Lindsay Lockhart (front row, second from right) pose with some of the financial technology startup's St. Louis staff. (Virginia Herald photo.)

St. Louis technology entrepreneur Sultan Meghji has been named the first chief innovation officer at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

The agency, which regulates banks and insures accounts, announced the appointment Tuesday. “It is important that the FDIC leads at this transformative moment in our nation’s banking history," Meghji said in a statement. "My personal mission is to engage both public and private sector partners to ensure the financial system of the future is innovative, resilient, and equitable."

Meghji was the founding CEO of Neocova, a St. Louisfinancial technology startup that began operations in 2019. Officials at Neocova, which provides core technology for community banks and credit unions, didn't immediately respond to questions about who will replace him as chief executive.

Meghji, a graduate of the University of Illinois, worked on the Mosaic web browser that was developed there. His resume also includes senior technology jobs at the New York Stock Exchange and Appistry, a St. Louis company that crunches genomics data.

