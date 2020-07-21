St. Louis esports startup raises $1.75 million

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Mission Control, a St. Louis startup that helps players organize recreational esports leagues, has raised $1.75 million in seed funding from a group of Midwest investors.

Mission Control was founded in 2018 by Austin Smith and Byron Abrigg, both St. Louis

University graduates who formerly worked at sports-business accelerator Stadia Ventures.

Its software allows a group of friends -- or a school, workplace or community center -- to organize a league for popular video games such as Call of Duty, Fortnite and Madden NFL. The platform handles scheduling and registration fees, and includes free and paid versions.

Organizations using the platform include Duke University, the Dallas parks and recreation department and some Special Olympics groups, Mission Control said.

Dundee Ventures of Omaha is the lead investor in the seed round. Other investors include Cultivation Capital of St. Louis and two Chicago firms, M25 and MATH Venture Partners.

