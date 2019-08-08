Farm income has been falling for five and a half years, according to a St. Louis Fed survey, and the decline appeared to get worse in this year's second quarter.
The St. Louis Fed surveys agricultural bankers quarterly about farm conditions, and in June their responses about farm income were the lowest in three years.
Farmers have been hurt by the trade war with China and by low commodity prices, and this spring's floods made things worse. When bankers were asked whether flooding affected their lending area, 81 percent said they'd seen either a modest or significant impact.
The bankers also said a majority of their borrowers were affected by floods.
Crop land prices in the St. Louis Fed's district, however, rose 2.6 percent between June 2018 and June 2019. Prices for pasture or ranch land fell 1.2 percent.
The St. Louis Fed's district covers all of Arkansas and parts of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi.