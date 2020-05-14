You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Louis firm gets $20 million to develop test for Alzheimer's
0 comments

St. Louis firm gets $20 million to develop test for Alzheimer's

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.

A Minneapolis-based foundation is investing $20 million in C2N Diagnostics, a St. Louis startup developing a blood test for Alzheimer's disease.

C2N said the investment from the GHR Foundation would help it build out a clinical laboratory testing facility in St. Louis. The company says it hopes to have a blood test available soon for patients who are showing early signs of dementia.

C2N's test is based on research by Washington University neurology professors  David Holtzman and Randall Bateman. Its chief executive is Joel Braunstein, co-founder of venture development firm LifeTech Research.

The GHR Foundation was started by Gerald and Henrietta Rauenhorst, founders of construction  company Opus Group. Its mission includes support for Alzheimer's research.

Dr. Randall J. Bateman

Dr. Randall J. Bateman of Washington University. 

 Matt Miller/Washington University
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports