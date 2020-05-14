St. Louis firm gets $20 million to develop test for Alzheimer's

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
A Minneapolis-based foundation is investing $20 million in C2N Diagnostics, a St. Louis startup developing a blood test for Alzheimer's disease.
C2N said the investment from the GHR Foundation would help it build out a clinical laboratory testing facility in St. Louis. The company says it hopes to have a blood test available soon for patients who are showing early signs of dementia.
C2N's test is based on research by Washington University neurology professors David Holtzman and Randall Bateman. Its chief executive is Joel Braunstein, co-founder of venture development firm LifeTech Research.
The GHR Foundation was started by Gerald and Henrietta Rauenhorst, founders of construction company Opus Group. Its mission includes support for Alzheimer's research.
