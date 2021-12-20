St. Louis gains 2,200 jobs as strong autumn follows weak summer

Metro St. Louis employers added 2,200 jobs in November, continuing the region's steady autumn recovery following a stalled summer.

In addition to the November increase, based on seasonally adjusted figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, October's job gain was revised upward to 7,000 from an earlier estimate of 3,900. The metro area added 14,400 jobs in September, October and November after a net loss of 1,000 jobs between May and August.

The latest estimate, though, leaves St. Louis 59,900 jobs short of its pre-pandemic employment level in February 2020. That amounts to a shortfall of 4.2%, compared with 2.6% for the nation as a whole.

The metro area's leisure and hospitality industry, which was hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, has added 11,500 jobs in the past year but remains 17,900 below its pre-pandemic employment level.

Among the sectors where employment continues to shrink are health care, down 1,300 jobs in the past year, and financial services, down 2,200. Figures for specific industries are not seasonally adjusted.

The BLS said Friday that Missouri's unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in November from 3.7% in October, while Illinois' jobless rate fell to 5.7% from 6.0%. Metro St. Louis' unemployment rate was 3.8% in October and will be updated next week.

