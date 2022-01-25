 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis gains 32,300 jobs in 2021, but recovery from pandemic is far from complete

Casino Queen searches for workers

NeTia Powell, talent acquisition specialist, back right, explains the company's attendance policy to job applicants during a job fair at the Casino Queen Hotel in East St. Louis on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. The company was looking to fill positions in the casino, hotel and RV park. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

The St. Louis economy ended 2021 on a strong note, gaining 10,700 jobs in December and 32,300 for the year.

The gains, based on a preliminary seasonally adjusted estimate by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, represent the metro area's strongest annual job growth since 1994. However, they're not nearly enough to make up for the 81,300 jobs the area lost in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic devastated many sectors of the economy.

The St. Louis figure amounts to job growth of 2.4% last year, compared with 4.5% nationally.

St. Louis' leisure and hospitality sector, which includes bars and restaurants, added 19,700 jobs last year, but it still employs 16,400 fewer people than it did before the pandemic. Estimates for specific industries are not seasonally adjusted.

Other bright spots in 2021 included professional and business services firms, which gained 9,300 jobs, and the mining and construction industry, which added 5,700. Retailers, also hard hit by the pandemic, added 2,700 jobs last year.

The local government workforce shrank by 6,100 people, or 5.4%, last year. The financial industry also shed 2,600 workers.

The BLS' estimates are preliminary and will be revised in March, and the revisions can sometimes be large.

The BLS also reported Tuesday that unemployment in Missouri fell to 3.3% in December from 3.5% the month before. The state's jobless rate is comparable to pre-pandemic levels; it fell as low as 3.1% in 2019.

Illinois' jobless rate fell to 5.3% from 5.7%. The metro St. Louis unemployment rate, which was 3.7% in November, will be updated next week.

