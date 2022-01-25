St. Louis gains 32,300 jobs in 2021, but recovery from pandemic is far from complete

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The St. Louis economy ended 2021 on a strong note, gaining 10,700 jobs in December and 32,300 for the year.

The gains, based on a preliminary seasonally adjusted estimate by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, represent the metro area's strongest annual job growth since 1994. However, they're not nearly enough to make up for the 81,300 jobs the area lost in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic devastated many sectors of the economy.

The St. Louis figure amounts to job growth of 2.4% last year, compared with 4.5% nationally.

St. Louis' leisure and hospitality sector, which includes bars and restaurants, added 19,700 jobs last year, but it still employs 16,400 fewer people than it did before the pandemic. Estimates for specific industries are not seasonally adjusted.

Other bright spots in 2021 included professional and business services firms, which gained 9,300 jobs, and the mining and construction industry, which added 5,700. Retailers, also hard hit by the pandemic, added 2,700 jobs last year.

The local government workforce shrank by 6,100 people, or 5.4%, last year. The financial industry also shed 2,600 workers.

The BLS' estimates are preliminary and will be revised in March, and the revisions can sometimes be large.

The BLS also reported Tuesday that unemployment in Missouri fell to 3.3% in December from 3.5% the month before. The state's jobless rate is comparable to pre-pandemic levels; it fell as low as 3.1% in 2019.

Illinois' jobless rate fell to 5.3% from 5.7%. The metro St. Louis unemployment rate, which was 3.7% in November, will be updated next week.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.