St. Louis gains 4,500 jobs in August despite delta variant's spread

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

St. Louis' spring hiring slump has given way to a summer surge.

New seasonally adjusted figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show the metro area adding 4,500 jobs in August, the largest number since January. The BLS also now says the area added 3,600 jobs in July, up from an early estimate of 2,300.

Between February and June, metro-area job gains averaged just 400 a month. St. Louis has now added 25,600 jobs in the past year, but it remains 65,100 jobs below the pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

The summer job gains came despite the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, which caused a record level of hospitalizations in Missouri in August.